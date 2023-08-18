Person seriously injured after hit by their own vehicle

Police said they responded to October Lane on reports of a public accident with serious injury shortly after 2 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by their own commercial vehicle in Greensboro Friday.

Greensboro police said they responded to the 2700 block of October Lane on reports of a public accident with serious injury shortly after 2 p.m.

Officers said the driver of a commercial vehicle was assisting with construction of a new property when they were hit by their own vehicle.

The vehicle then rolled into an unoccupied home causing damage.

Police said the driver is being treated at a hospital for serious injuries.

OSHA also responded to investigate further.

