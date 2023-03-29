Man arrested after shooting gun inside Round One at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro

Greensboro police said the suspect was taken to the hospital for evaulation due to possibly ingesting narcotics.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shots were fired inside Round One at Four Seasons Mall early Wednesday morning, Greensboro police say.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers were called to an active shooter situation.

When officers arrived, they learned that Guiliano Salvatore Anthony Postek, 26, had entered Round One and were informed that there was potentially one victim inside.

While officers were inside conducting a safety sweep, others arrived and observed Postek leaving the scene in a white Cadillac Escalade.

The Postek crashed into a parking lot blockade. Officers completed a vehicle stop. After 30 minutes, Postek got out the car and was placed under arrest.

Postek was taken to the hospital for evaluation due to the possibility of ingesting narcotics.

No one was injured during the shooting inside Round One. No officers were injured during the incident.

This investigation in ongoing.

