x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

Person shoots self after traffic stop in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police say they are launching a full criminal and administrative investigation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a person shot themselves following a traffic stop Tuesday night. 

Police said officers stopped a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of W. Meadowview Road.

Police said during the stop, a passenger got out of the vehicle and ran away. Officers then heard a gun go off and found the passenger had shot themselves, the report states.

Investigators said they found a weapon at the scene. The passenger was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition. 

Police didn't say why the car was pulled over. 

Police are conducting a full criminal and administrative investigation into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

    

Related Articles