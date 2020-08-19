Person shoots self after traffic stop in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police say they are launching a full criminal and administrative investigation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a person shot themselves following a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Police said officers stopped a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of W. Meadowview Road.

Police said during the stop, a passenger got out of the vehicle and ran away. Officers then heard a gun go off and found the passenger had shot themselves, the report states.

Investigators said they found a weapon at the scene. The passenger was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Police didn't say why the car was pulled over.