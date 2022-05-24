x
1 person shot after road rage incident in Graham

A person started arguing and fighting with a passenger of another car. One of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.
GRAHAM, N.C. — A person was shot during a road rage incident in Graham Tuesday, according to police reports. 

Graham police said they got a call around 7:21 p.m. about a shooting at South Main Street and Ivey Road. After an investigation, officers said two people were involved in a road rage incident. Two vehicles pulled over at the intersection before one person got out of a car. They started arguing and fighting with a passenger of the car involved. That's when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire. 

Officers said the person shot suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Graham Police Department via Burlington/Graham Communications at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100. 

