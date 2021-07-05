Person shot on Hudgins Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone was shot on Hudgins Drive early Monday morning.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Hudgins Drive shortly before 3 a.m. where they found one gunshot victim. The person is in stable condition at a hospital.
A shooter has not been arrested. Police said suspect information isn't available right now.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.