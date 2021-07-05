Person shot on Hudgins Drive in Greensboro

Greensboro police found one person shot on Hudgins Drive.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Hudgins Drive shortly before 3 a.m. where they found one gunshot victim. The person is in stable condition at a hospital.

A shooter has not been arrested. Police said suspect information isn't available right now.