Person shot on Milton Street in Greensboro

Greensboro police found one person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Milton Street Thursday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an early morning shooting on Milton Street.

Officers were called out to the 700 block of Milton Street around 8:15am Thursday.

First responders found one victim who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital but no information on how serious those injuries may be, was released at this time.

Greensboro police said there is no suspect information available at this time.

This is still an active investigation.