Person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds following Greensboro shooting: police

Officers initially responded to the 1800 block of Allenbrooke Drive in reference to an aggravated assault. That is where they found the victim.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in Greensboro Saturday afternoon.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, officers responded to the 1800 block of Allenbrooke Drive in reference to an aggravated assault.

Once they arrived on the scene, officers found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.