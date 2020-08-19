Person suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound after traffic stop in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a person was found shot following a traffic stop Tuesday night.
Police said officers stopped a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of W. Meadowview Road.
Police said during the stop, a passenger got out of the vehicle and ran away. Officers then heard a gun go off and found the passenger with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the report says.
Investigators said they found a weapon at the scene. The passenger was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police didn't say why the car was pulled over.
Police are conducting a full criminal and administrative investigation into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.