Person shot at Citgo near Summit Avenue, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to Moses Cone Hospital after a person was dropped off by a private car early Tuesday morning.
Officers searched near the Citgo on Summit Avenue where the shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. and found a crime scene.
The suspect is described as a male in his 20's wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts and black shoes.
This investigation is ongoing.
