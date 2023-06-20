Person shot at Citgo near Summit Avenue, Greensboro police say

Officers said a victim was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning in a private car.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to Moses Cone Hospital after a person was dropped off by a private car early Tuesday morning.

Officers searched near the Citgo on Summit Avenue where the shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. and found a crime scene.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20's wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts and black shoes.

This investigation is ongoing.

