Person taken to hospital with injuries following Greensboro shooting: police

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the incident happened in the 5300 block of Williamsburg Station Lane around 7:38 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in Greensboro Wednesday night.

Once on scene, police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect information at this time according to police.