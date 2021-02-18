Person taken to hospital with injuries following Greensboro shooting: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in Greensboro Wednesday night.
According to the Greensboro Police Department, the incident happened in the 5300 block of Williamsburg Station Lane around 7:38 p.m.
Once on scene, police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to a local hospital with injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect information at this time according to police.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.