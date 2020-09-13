Persons of interest wanted in massive Babcock Building fire

The fire destroyed the over 160 year old building that was set to be turned into apartments.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are searching for multiple persons of interests in a massive fire that destroyed an the iconic Babcock Building in downtown Columbia.

Late Saturday night, Columbia police released a set of surveillance pictures of the persons, almost 16 hours after the fire at the Harden Street building. The photos issued by officers include a truck that's also sought in connection with the incident.

They also annoucned that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Columbia Fire Marshal's office, and federal ATF agents have now joined the probe into the cause of the fire.

Police and fire officials did not initially speculate on the cause. But shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, the new photos were released of six persons who they say were in the area at the time of the fire. Police did not call them suspents, but instead said they want to identify and locate the people who they think can aid in the investigation.

The group was riding in a red truck. Officers also provided an image of that vehicle.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters got a call of heavy smoke coming from the building. When they arrived they found the structure engulfed in flames. Over 50 firefighters and law enforcement responded.

Damage is likely in the millions, according to fire officials.

"It's a massive loss, for the people of not just Columbia but also South Caroina and American history," Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said.

This is not the first time the currently abandoned building's had a fire. In December of 2018, a blaze caused damage to the structure. However, crews said at the time the building was salvageable.

The Babcock Building sits on the BullStreet development, a 250 acre site in downtown Columbia that was once the site of the state mental health hospital.

It was set to be turned into a set of luxury apartments. Earlier this year, Virginia based historic renovation specialist Clachan Properties took ownership of the property. Clachan planned to turn the 254,022 square foot building into a 208 unit apartment building. It will feature one, two and three bedroom units and include a pool, dog park, and exercise facility.