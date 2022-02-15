Where is Pepper? | Woman's bunny stolen by Instacart employee caught on camera

The Ring camera system catches man grabbing a caged bunny out of someone's front yard while they were home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An Instacart employee was caught on camera stealing a caged bunny from a woman's yard in Greensboro Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Ebony Williams said she is searching for the person responsible for taking her pet rabbit, Pepper.

Williams said her neighbor, two doors down, had an Instacart deliver drop groceries off at their house. After delivering the groceries, they got in their car and drove behind a white SUV. Then you see a man get out of the car, pick up the bunny, and put it in a car. In the video, you can hear the car doors closing as a man successfully steals Pepper rabbit.

Williams said she and her family were inside the house at the time of the kidnapping. Williams said, "I take Peppr out to get some fresh air and sunshine occasionally." She was left feeling devastated when she contacted Instacart, and they would not give any information about their employee. Williams said she contacted Instacart three times and they would not give out any information about the suspect.

That's when Wiliams decided to file a police report. Determined to find out who took her bunny, she wonders why someone would take Pepper in the first place. Williams said, “Why would take a rabbit of all things?"

She continues to talk about Pepper, an American Chinchilla bunny born on Dec. 16, 2020. "That's my son's rabbit," Williams explained. Williams brought the bunny for her 4-year-old son Bryson. Pepper has been in their family since she was 6-weeks-old.