Pet Insurance: Is it worth it?

Consumer Reports looked at 8 providers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Been to the veterinarian lately? You know it’s not cheap. If you’re like a lot of pet owners, you’ve probably asked yourself, “Should I get pet insurance?” As Consumer Reports explains, the answer isn’t always easy.

For the first time, CR evaluated and rated eight pet insurance providers based on a survey of its members with insured pets.- It looked at such things as premiums, what’s covered, the claims process, and whether people had a choice of which vets to see.

CR found that most people weren’t that satisfied with their pet insurance. Six of the insurance providers earned just a midrange overall satisfaction score, and two bottomed out with unfavorable ratings.

If you’re considering pet insurance, there are some things you should know:

- Preexisting conditions are usually not covered.

- There are usually annual caps. If you hit that limit, you’ll have to pay out-of-pocket.

- You may be responsible for paying the provider directly and then filing for reimbursement with the insurance company.

So is pet insurance worth it?

"If you’re looking for a return on investment, maybe not so much, but if you value peace of mind, it may be something you want to pursue," said Brian Vines, Consumer Reports.

Another option is telehealth or virtual care. You can get instructions on how to clean wounds and prescriptions delivered right to your door.