The Petty Family Foundation announced Tuesday plans to hold an online auction instead in place of its “Blue Jeans and Boots” fundraising dinner.

“The pandemic has affected our lives in many ways, including limiting the types of events that can be held and the number of people who can attend. For that reason, the Petty Family Foundation cancelled this year’s fundraising dinner,” the Petty Family Foundation said in a press release.

The foundation said the dinner has helped keep its mission of supporting groups such as Paralyzed Veterans, Victory Junction Camp for Kids, Hospice of Randolph County, Foundation for Fighting Blindness, Disaster and Hardship Relief, and many other agencies and organizations.

“Instead, the Petty Family Foundation is hosting an exciting online auction where participants can bid on items, with proceeds going to support the foundation,” the Petty Family Foundation said.

The group said the auction will start on Richard Petty’s birthday – Thursday and end on Sunday, July 12.

“This will be an easy way to help others in the community by bidding on some really awesome items that belong to my Daddy,” said executive director Rebecca Petty Moffitt. “We’ll have everything from original artwork to a Marcus Ambrose suit fire suit in a shadow box and signed by the King.”

