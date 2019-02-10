On Tuesday night, The Petty Family Foundation hosted a dinner and auction to raise money for charity.

WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner emceed the event. There was a live and silent auction at the Petty Garage in Randleman, where the Petty family foundation gave away $30,000 dollars to Triad charities!

“We can give back to the people who are a lot less fortunate than we have been and uh whether it's the veterans, or whether its kids, or whether its community people and uh well you know again were here in the community, we try and help our community but we try to help a lot of people also," said NASCAR legend, Richard Petty.

The foundation has raised more than $100,000 dollars this year. The fundraising efforts continue Wednesday at the 10th annual Richard Petty Charity Golf Classic. It starts at 10 a.m. at The Grandover Resort in Greensboro.

