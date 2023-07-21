Petty family, Shelton Vineyards preparing to host a free concert benefiting Victory Junction

Shelton Vineyards and the Petty family go way back, and now, they're teaming up to give back to children at Victory Junction.

DOBSON, N.C. — Wine and music.

Two things that North Carolina has a love affair with.

Well, there's a big concert on July 29 that not only celebrates those things but also Richard Petty and Victory Junction Camp.

Shelton Vineyards, a renowned producer of award-winning wines is partnering with racing legend Richard Petty, benefiting Victory Junction. This collaboration brings together two iconic families, both known for their unwavering commitment to excellence and unparalleled achievements.

Victory Junction is a year-round camping facility for children with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses, always at no cost to families.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Richard Petty and the Petty family. Richard is a true icon and a person who shares our commitment to perfection," said Mandy Shelton Houser, Co-President of Shelton Vineyards. "This partnership is a testament to the shared values and passion for excellence that both Shelton Vineyards and the Pettys embody. Together, we aim to create an extraordinary experience for wine enthusiasts and racing fans alike."

During the event, Richard Petty will introduce his new brand of wine called 'ICON'.

