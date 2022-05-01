Pfizer COVID-19 boosters available for kids ages 12-15 in Forsyth Co.

Kids and teens can get their booster vaccinations at the Forsyth Public Health Department.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth Public Health Department will begin giving the Pfizer COVID-19 booster for kids and teens ages 12-15.

They’ll begin issuing boosters on Monday. Children are eligible if it’s been five months since their second shot. A third primary series dose will also be available for immunocompromised children.

Anyone 12 and over can now receive a booster shot if it’s been 5 months since the completion of their primary series of the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone 18 and over can receive a booster if it’s been 5 months since their Moderna primary series and 2 months since their single shot of Johnson and Johnson.

COVID vaccinations are available for everyone ages 5 and up.

Visit here to schedule an appointment.