Pharmacy in Greensboro offering COVID-19 vaccine to homebound patients

Adler Pharmacy's owner says homebound patients should "not be left out of the process."

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A private-owned pharmacy in Greensboro is offering first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to homebound patients.

WFMY News 2 spoke with the owner of Adler Pharmacy about their efforts to get more people vaccinated.

"People are sick. They are at home, they are bedridden but they should not be left out of the process," said Clement Ebhodaghe.

When COVID-19 vaccination efforts started in pharmacies, Ebhodaghe says they had many people in and out of their doors. "People are everywhere. We administered sometimes between 50 and 80 vaccines daily."

One day the Department of Health and Human Services called the pharmacy and said there was a need for vaccines to be administered to homebound patients. Clement says his pharmacy jumped in to help immediately.

"We prepare our vaccines here. We get as many people as possible who are interested in getting the vaccines. We get their information in the system, get their addresses and we prepare our vaccines and we go straight there and administered the vaccines to them at home."

The pharmacy offers the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to homebound patients who are within a 30 mile radius.

One regular customer says they were overjoyed after finding out the pharmacy's efforts to vaccinate homebound patients. "They want the vaccine but they can't get out. So, if the pharmacies are offering it and they'll go to the house to do it I think it's awesome," Edwina Perren said.

Ebhodaghe says he wants people to know it's important everyone gets vaccinated to continue to help slow down the spread. "We have to protect ourselves, protect our families, our friends and even our enemies from getting infected."