Phase 1b vaccinations begin in Guilford County, appointments full across the Triad

Coronavirus vaccine clinics are giving hundreds their shots but many are still trying to get in for an appointment.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County vaccinated hundreds of its first Phase 1b patients Monday at clinics in Greensboro and High Point.

Guilford County Sheriff's deputies helped direct traffic as cars pulled in and out of the parking lot of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro for one clinic.

There are still a lot of people in the county trying to schedule vaccine appointments. Friday the county's appointment phone line crashed after getting more than 11,000 calls.

Paula Ross is a cardiologist who tried to schedule one of those appointments for her 93-year-old mother.

Ross was unsuccessful with the county but did schedule a vaccine appointment with Cone Health for later this week. She worries the process is confusing for seniors.

"You know, time is of the essence right now because of the rates of infection in Greensboro and Guilford County are very high and we need to get a success in the vaccination program," Ross said, "Now granted this is a rollout and this was the first couple days, but very difficult and I can only imagine that some of these seniors in our community don't have advocates that can help them navigate this."

Cone Health started Phase 1b on Saturday and is continuing clinics this week. Chief of Pharmacy Dr. Deanne Brooks said they've already vaccinated close to 700 people and they're working to take more.

"We're looking to move swiftly to a location that would be larger to allow us to be able to socially distance while safely giving the vaccine," Brooks said, "I ask for everyone's grace and patience as we work to very swiftly increase our capacity and bring more staff in to be able to help with this."

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health's vaccine phone line remains closed. Staff are working to schedule appointments from last week.

"Even if they didn't leave a message, they're part of a call log. So everyone that called we're calling them back to schedule appointments," Joshua Swift said.

Swift is Forsyth County's Public Health Director. His staff got a helping hand from the N.C. National Guard Monday.

Swift said appointments went smoothly.

All of Guilford County's vaccine appointments are full until Thursday but the county is not scheduling new appointments at this time.

Guilford County Director of Public Health Dr. Iulia Vann said they will not reopen appointments until the state notifies the county about how many doses they will receive in the next shipment.