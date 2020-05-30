'People are still afraid' | How is phase two going so far in the Triad?

Folks are dining in and restaurants have signs welcoming them back.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's now been a week since many businesses in the Triad have opened under Phase 2.

Hair salons and barbershops in Greensboro said business is booming, but restaurants like Smohk'd said it’s not the turnout they were expecting.



Smohk'd general manager Mike Reid said their curbside option is still busier than dine-in.



“We're not getting as many tables as we hoped we would especially with our terrace open,” Reid said.



Because of this, Reid said the restaurant will have to cut back on staffing.



“It's a matter of the general public getting used to going out to eat. People are still afraid,” Reid said. “It's okay if the restaurants are following all the guidelines, you'll be safe to come out.”

While some are skipping out on dining in, they are getting out for a fresh shape up.



“They are happy,” said Rigo Faz owner of Your Barber’s Barber. “We're fixing a lot of jacked-up haircuts at the moment right now.”



Faz opened his new business in Asheboro last week.



“I started getting phone calls left and right,” Faz said. “I had to get a booking app because I can't cater to all the calls and folks in the chair.”

Owner of Hair Favor Jennifer Nealey said her salon is busy as well. She's had to cut down on clientele at her Greensboro salon.



“On a regular day I may do 8 to 10 people I am now doing 3 to 4 people,’” Nealey said. “It gives me the opportunity to sterilize and clean everything and disinfect everything after each client.”



It works out okay because Nealey said some clients are holding out a bit longer for a new hairdo.



Under the governor’s plan, phase 3 won't begin for at least another 4 weeks.