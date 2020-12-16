Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $45 million to NC A&T State University

NC A&T State University said Scott’s donation to A&T is one that will lend significantly to the university’s initiatives to enhance student success and support.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University announced Tuesday philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $45 million to the university.

“We are deeply grateful to MacKenzie Scott for this vivid illustration of faith in our university and its historic and abiding commitment to academic excellence and to the African American community,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr.

According to NC A&T, Scott announced a total of 384 organizations across the country today who have received a total from of more than $4.158 billion from her, with A&T’s portion being $45 million.

The university said Scott’s donation to A&T is one that will lend significantly to the university’s initiatives to enhance student success and support outstanding academic programs.

“Scott is a leading philanthropist with a deep commitment to making an impact on long-standing inequities across the country,” NC A&T said in a news release.

School officials said the university will invest the money in four major areas which include:

Student success programs that help promote enrollment, retention and timely graduation of students, as well as direct support for students in financial need.

Preparation for the workplace which focuses on developing workplace-ready skills that enhance graduates’ success in their first jobs out of college and advancement over the course of their careers.

Funds will be devoted to civic responsibility and engagement by expanding initiatives that encourage students to give back to their communities, engage in the broader world and assume a mantle of leadership as graduates.

A large portion of funds will go to further development of of academic programs in areas of critical and national need, including professions in STEM, humanities, business, health, education and agriculture.

The university said Scott narrowed her focus on investment from an initial group of 6,490 to the 384 organizations announced Tuesday.

“Scott's generosity stands out among the many investments in our university this year as one that will play a transformative role in the potential of A&T, serving Aggies far into the future,” Martin said.

