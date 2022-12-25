Photographer takes traditional Santa photos to the next level

Larry Hersberger has spent much of his career capturing the special moments between children and Santa Claus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For many families, a yearly visit with Santa is a holiday tradition.

"I see it always have seen Santa Claus as a majestic character that is part of our folklore," said Larry Hersberger.

Hersberger has taken Santa photos for many years.

But in 2008, he took the family tradition to a new level.

"It's our goal is to capture the wonder of a child in an iconic Santa settings and moments. We do these in a sequence so I can then write the child's dream on the night before Christmas all set to poetry," said Hersberger.

For the last 15 years Santa Cliff Snider has been the whimsical figure captured in Hersberger's photos.

Bringing the magic of Christmas out of children both young an old.

"The wonder that we have created with children, the magical images that he has created, the licensing that he has created with products and everything else. I have not looked back a single day," said Santa Cliff.

Santa Cliff reaching a milestone of his own this year.

Portraying one of the most iconic of holiday figures for 6 decades.

"It's really just a fantastic honor to get our granddaughter to have some pictures made this year, at a very special time of her life so we're very excited about this," said Bill Storke.

"We discover the inner child. I know I've rediscovered my own inner child as I interact with children and adults. If I can allow you or other people to discover that inner child, then I feel like I have accomplished my mission," said Santa Cliff.

Hersberger and Santa Cliff have taken countless photos with families from around the world.