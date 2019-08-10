BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police Department released photos showing the injuries sustained by three officers while they tried to apprehend 41-year-old Bobby Harvey during an investigation Friday night.

The department shared a photo of Officer T. Hines' leg injury. Police say Harvey bit the officer while attempting to handcuff him. The department also shared two photos of head injuries sustained by Officer Bolling and Officer Steele. Police say the two officers bumped their heads with each other while trying to handcuff Harvey.

RELATED: Transparency: Burlington Police Chief Wants Body Cam Video Released in Controversial Arrest

Injuries sustained by Burlington officers during the arrest of Bobby Harvey.

Burlington Police Department

The arrest incident happened Friday night. Police were responding to an assault investigation. Officers approached Harvey, who they say matched the suspect description given by the victim. Chief Smythe says when the officers asked Harvey to verify who he was, he became uncooperative and assaulted them.

Officer Bolling, Officer Hines, and Officer Steele

Burlington Police Department

Police have since verified Harvey was not the suspect in the investigation, but Chief Smythe is standing by his officers, saying he believes they followed protocol during the arrest.

Harvey's family believes the officers went too far, and randomly targeted him as a black man.

Chief Smythe is asking for body camera footage to be released to add clarity to the situation. He says the department will also do an internal investigation.

Harvey is charged with felony assault on police officers and resisting arrest.