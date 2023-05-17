Multiple roads closed due to storm damage in Yadkinville

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Storm damage in Yadkinville Tuesday night into Wednesday morning has caused multiple roads to close in the area, according to fire crews.
Yadkinville Fire Department said they responded to 14 calls since Tuesday night and crews will be out working today.
The following streets are closed due to damage:
- 601 N at Country Club Road
- Tennessee Street
- Chestnut Street
- Jefferson Street
Yadkinville storm damage photos
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.