Multiple roads closed due to storm damage in Yadkinville

Yadkinville Fire Department shared pictures of the storm damage on their Facebook page.

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Storm damage in Yadkinville Tuesday night into Wednesday morning has caused multiple roads to close in the area, according to fire crews.

Yadkinville Fire Department said they responded to 14 calls since Tuesday night and crews will be out working today.

The following streets are closed due to damage:

601 N at Country Club Road

Tennessee Street

Chestnut Street

Jefferson Street

Yadkinville storm damage photos 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.