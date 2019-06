GRAHAM, N.C. — The Burlington musician who was hit and killed in a car accident will be remembered be his musical legacy.

On Friday, family and friends of Reggie Jeffreys placed a plaque on a custom piano he used to play on.

It will now sit at the Graham Soda Shop and Grill, where he played for many year.

Family and friends say they're grateful for their time with him.

"He was humble and he was really a great person," said Jennifer Talley. "I know my life is better for knowing him."