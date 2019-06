GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The search continues for a teen who disappeared on South Fork River in the midst of massive flooding in the area.

On Tuesday morning, Gaston County EMS rescued another teen who was stranded on an island after he flagged down a passerby. That boy's friend, Ethan Britt of Dallas, was swimming with him the night before and vanished in the same area.

Ethan Britt

Gaston County Police

Late Tuesday afternoon, officials said they would keep a full search going until dark, have a limited crew overnight, and resume full search on Wednesday morning, adding K9 units.

They asked anyone living along the Catawba River to be on the lookout and check the banks.

Britt is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, height 5'4", 130-140 lbs., and he has a scar under his right eye.

The first teen's rescue happened in the area of Spencer Mountain Rd. and Rohm Rd. After a few hours, he was saved by a swift water team and taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

According to Gaston County EMS, the two teens went out Monday evening to swim in the South Fork River. Officials said the teens immediately got swept away in the river.

Gaston County EMS reported the first teen was rescued from a small island in a patch of trees.

Gaston County Police, Gaston Emergency Medical Services, Gaston County Emergency Management, Charlotte Fire Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have been searching the South Fork River and surrounding areas for the second teen.

Anyone who has information about Britt should call Gaston County Police at 911 or 704-866-3320.

