Triad experts explain how to spot signs of child abuse

Deputies said three adults face charges and are accused of putting a child in a dog cage overnight in Davidson Co.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators said an anonymous tip led them to find a child locked in a cage overnight in Davidson County and want you to know the warning signs of child abuse.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons believes this was likely not the family's first abuse incident.

"We were able to breach the combination lock and the fence and retrieve this child. The temperature was about 28°F when we found out this child had been out there all night," Simmons said.

The sheriff is crediting an anonymous tip from someone who saw something and reported it.

State law requires any adult to report child abuse and neglect, which is why experts said you need to know what you're looking for.

Hannah Mould is a Child Trauma Specialist Coordinator with the Guilford County Family Justice Center. She said it's not just physical injuries, it's often a change in behavior.

"If they seem more withdrawn or depressed or just not themselves, ff there seems to be secretive behavior that they don't want to talk about related to their family that could be a red flag to look out for," Mould said.

Dr. Dana Hagele is the Clinical Director of Children's Advocacy Centers of North Carolina. She said kids may also appear more bubbly or giggly and that abuse affects kids of all ages.

"It really depends and the best way to probably think about it is, 'is this child that I know behaving differently than they normally do, or is this child that's new to me acting differently than children I'm used to at this age," Hagele said.

You can report suspected abuse anonymously to child protective services or to law enforcement. They will investigate from there.

Child advocates said you won't be penalized if investigators don't find abuse, and it's better to speak up.

"We only see a highlight reel of what people's lives are sometimes, especially the way that social media is," Mould said. "I would say in your community be the neighbor you would want someone to be for you."

Two other kids in the house and two more at school were turned over to social services. The sheriff's office said all of those kids are safe and healthy.