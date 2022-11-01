Piedmont Hall COVID-19 testing site in Greensboro is changing | Here's what's different.

Starting January 22, a new company will take over testing for the site and some of the protocols will be different.

The COVID-19 testing site at Piedmont Hall in Greensboro will have a new company overseeing testing, starting on Saturday, Jan. 22. Timed appointments are available and the testing is self-administered and monitored by staff members.

eTrueNorth, a healthcare technology company based in Fort Worth, TX will take over testing at the site on January 22. The company is a vendor through the federal government. The site is expected to run until Feb. 11.

Testing times for eTrueNorth:

Saturday, January 22: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sunday, January 23: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Monday, January 24: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Tuesday, January 25: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Wednesday, January 26: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

The site is open to everyone. Each individual person needs an online account to get tested and timed appointments are strongly recommended to reduce wait times. You can make an appointment here. You must remember your username and password to get your test results.

The testing is self-collected so a staff member will monitor you as you do the test on yourself. The specimen will then be shipped to a certified laboratory for PCR analysis. Test results are expected within 48-72 hours.

The testing site opened on Jan. 8, 2022 as a partnership between the Guilford County Department of Public Health, the City of Greensboro, Cone Health, and MAKO Medical. The goal was to increase testing access in Greensboro and Guilford County.

"The demand (for testing) was very high with hospitals being inundated with procedures and patients that they are dealing with, nothing to do with COVID-19," said Glen Long, a partnerships executive with MAKO Medical. "So when folks are showing up to those hospitals to get a COVID-19 test, it just adds to the burden of the hospital workers over there. So when people come to get a COVID test at a site like ours, it really takes the burden off those hospitals."

Long said the company did between 15,000 and 20,000 tests since Jan. 8 when they started.