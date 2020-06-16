You may see fire in the sky thanks to pipeline maintenance

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If your commute takes you through Trinity you may see some fire in the sky. But it's not the end of the word.



Piedmont Natural Gas is performing pipeline maintenance. That work is expected to start Wednesday and go through June 25 barring weather events.



The work is happening near 4717 Old Hopewell Church Road. It includes the use of a flare stack. That's a large verticle pipe which may make a loud noise and shoot out a flame that may be visible to people nearby.