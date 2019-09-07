CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Piedmont Natural Gas (PNG) customers could see their monthly bills go up as early as the end of 2019.

According to an email from PNG, the company says it filed a request on Tuesday with the North Carolina Utilities Commission to raise base rates by approximately 9 percent.

If approved, PNG says the average homeowner could pay about $6 more per month.

PNG says it is trying to recover costs related to system growth, pipeline management, infrastructure, and safety and security upgrades.

PNG says this would be its first rate increase in six years.

