Piedmont Triad Farmers Market vendors feel the effects of cold, rainy weather

COLFAX, N.C. — On a typical Easter Weekend, the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market would be hopping as folks shop for local plants and produce.

However, this weekend has started off on a much slower, colder note.

"It's more like winter instead of spring," said Kristi Clanton with Smith Clanton Greenhouse in Liberty.

Clanton says the cold, rainy weather is having a big impact on business.

This weekend would typically be the kickoff for some of their busiest weeks of the year.

"I think our first customer came through around 9:00 maybe 10," said Clanton. "Normally we would be busy from first thing in the morning around 8:00 all the way up until 5:00."

For those that are braving the elements, some are still leaving empty-handed.

"We've had several customers come up and asked us if we have any strawberries and we've had to tell them no," said Angie Barr with Whitaker Farms in Climax. "A lot of people do not know, but you do not pick strawberries in the rain because it makes them rot faster."

Strawberry season began last week at Whitaker Farms in Randolph County.

While the farm in Climax has has berries for sale this week, the rain has prevented them from picking enough berries to sell at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market.

"If it stays dry in the next couple of days, it will be getting strawberries appear probably Wednesday or Thursday but definitely by the weekend Friday and Saturday and Sunday," said Barr.

With drier weather on the horizon, Clanton and Barr are hoping for a better Easter Sunday.

Both say, the season is still young and one chilly weekend will not wash out their entire season.