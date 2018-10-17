Piers Morgan has a strong opinion about dads wearing papooses. Piers thinks that men should carry their kids in their arms and not in a sling. It seems like such a strong statement.

Let's see how his body language confirms what he's saying. Based on his words and his body language, Piers didn’t think that men should wear papooses to carry their kids around. When Piers said, “I think it looks ridiculous, right” and he compressed his lips. You do this when you don’t like something. Or, when you're bothered.

Piers swiped his eyebrow, which is a self-calming gesture and he rubbed his nose. He knew what he’s saying is controversial and it made him feel stressed.

He was quite animated and used his hands frequently. You tend to use your hands to illustrate what you’re talking about. You generally use your hands to talk about something you believe in.

