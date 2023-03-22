North Carolina church scammed out of more than $50K, New York woman arrested, deputies say

Davidson County deputies said 57-year-old Renee Laquire was arrested in New York for scamming a North Carolina church out of more than $50,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about who scammers are targeting the most.

A woman was arrested in New York for stealing more than $50,000 from a Triad church, according to Davidson County deputies.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report from Pilgrim Reformed Church in Lexington, NC about them falling victim to fraud. Deputies said the church found out fake checks were being drawn from their checking accounts.

After an investigation with the sheriff's office, they were able to track the suspect to a home in the Albany, New York area.

Davidson County deputies said they worked alongside the Albany New York Police Department to arrest 57-year-old Renee Laquire of Troy, New York.

Law enforcement officers said they charged her with grand larceny having a value greater than $50,000.00 and possession of forged instruments.

Laquire had an initial court appearance on March 15.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.