Pilot killed in I-85 plane crash in Davidson County was a veteran

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The pilot who died in a plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County served his country proudly.

The pilot, Raymond John Ackley, from Charlotte, was a veteran. While in service he was an officer in the North Carolina Army National Guard. He was deployed to Kuwait and Afghanistan in 2011-12. He honorably resigned in 2014.

Ackley was killed after his plane crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-85 Thursday night after taking off from the Lexington-Davidson County Airport. The impact caused a fire and the tractor-trailer to overturn. The tractor-trailer driver, Barrin Lamont Davis, from Concord, was taken to Lexington Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The FAA said the plane was a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron. The Aviation Safety Network said these types of planes have been involved in two other crashes this year - one in Missouri and another in Brazil.