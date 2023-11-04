Pilot Mountain searching for Campground host

The park offers various activities, from hiking and horseback riding to rock climbing. More details about the position can be found on their website.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Pilot Mountain State Park is looking for a Campground Host!

This volunteer position must be responsible for the maintenance of facilities, grounds, and public use areas as well as managing camper registration.

Pilot Mountain is in Surry and Yadkin counties 20 miles northwest of Winston-Salem.

The park offers a wide array of activities from hiking and horseback riding to rock climbing and camping.

For more information about the position email: pilot.mountain@ncparks.gov

