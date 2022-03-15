Trails reopened since Pilot Mountain wildfire, volunteers help rebuild it

Henry Fansler with Friends of Sauratown Mountains helped fix the trails. He said he was there when the fire started in November.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Who can forget the wildfire at pilot mountain last year?

More than 1000 acres burned. You could see the smoke from miles away. The park had to close while firefighters worked to put out the flames. Even after putting it out, crews worked months to repair the damaged trails.

However, there was some great news that happened Monday. The little pinnacle trail reopened.

These are photos of Sauratown Mountain friends working to repair the popular trail.

Henry Fansler told us he and three other families were at the park in November when the fire first started. He said he had to get out immediately, leaving his trailer behind.

Investigators believe an unattended campfire in a restricted area of the park is to blame for the blaze. So far, they haven't named any suspects.

