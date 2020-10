Trooper Mastromonica, with the North Carolina State High Patrol, said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Hwy 66 at Payne Road.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A pilot is safe and didn't even have a scratch on him following a plane crash in Stokes County Thursday according to NCSHP Trooper Mastromonica.

Mastromonica said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Hwy 66 at Payne Road in Stokes County and the pilot was the only one on board.