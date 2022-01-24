Pine Ridge says staffing issues created by COVID and dangerous roads during winter storm

Pine Ridge said they were short-staffed during the winter storm in part due to COVID-19 issues and hazardous road conditions.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville nursing home is responding a week after two residents were found dead and two more in serious condition at the facility.

Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center released the following statement on Monday:

"We are grateful for the trust that family members place in us to care for their loved ones. It’s a responsibility we take seriously. The disruptions to our staffing last Sunday were created by the combination of hazardous road conditions and the rampant spread of COVID across North Carolina (34% positivity rate). We are cooperating fully with state officials investigating this situation and taking meaningful steps to ensure that it does not happen again. All of our residents are currently receiving the medical care and support they need," Pine Ridge said in part.

Pine Ridge said two residents died on Sunday and that their families were notified at the time of death.

"Our medical director has indicated the deaths were medically unrelated to any staffing issues caused by the winter storm," the facility said.

On Sunday, Jan. 16, Thomasville police were called to Pine Ridge for a welfare check. Police said they found two residents dead and two more in serious condition. Police said three Pine Ridge staffers were caring for 98 residents when officers arrived.

The state health department is wrapping up its investigation of the facility. We spoke with a representative about what they’ve found so far. They said investigators are likely going to share corrective plan recommendations for the facility.