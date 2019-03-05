GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department paid their respects to UNC Charlotte hero Riley Howell on Friday.

Howell was one of two victims killed in the UNC Charlotte campus shooting.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney, Riley was fatally shot while attempting to physically confront and stop the shooter Trystan Terrell.

Riley’s brave actions saved the lives of hundreds of students on the campus.

He had dreams of being a firefighter or joining the military.

Friday, PSFD honored one of his wishes!

"Riley Howell had wanted to join the military or be a firefighter. We want to honor him and his efforts to protect others. R. Howell rides with PSFD, Thank you for your service."

