After 41 days fighting for his life a Pinecroft Sedgefield firefighter gets out of hospital

After 41 days in the hospital, a Pinecroft Sedgefield volunteer firefighter battling COVID-19 is now at a rehabilitation center.

Corey Spencer spent 33 days in ICU fighting for his life while battling COVID.

The Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department followed Spencer during his move from the hospital to the facility. The Concord Fire Department welcomed Spencer during his move to help him on the next part of his journey.

Recently he tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital.

"At 6:57 in the morning I got a call that they were doing CPR on him,” his mother, Linda Spencer said. “That was the scariest moment of my life."

Linda Spencer said days later after he was in the hospital she got a late-night phone call from her son who was crying.

"He said, 'I love you but I'm going to die.' And I said, ‘Corey, you're not going to die. I said you are strong; you can fight this,’" as Linda Spencer recalled their conversation. "I miss him so much,” Linda said. “He is my rock; I am his rock."