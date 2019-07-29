The FBI says the 'Pink Lady Bandit' has been captured along with her accomplice after a string of bank robberies. The two were arrested in connection with four robberies in six days that happened in three states on the east coast.

Circe Baez and Alexis Morales were arrested in Charlotte on Sunday at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites. Baez and Morales were taken to Pitt County where they went before a local magistrate judge and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center. The two are currently being held at the Pitt County Detention Center on $4 million bond each.

FBI agents say Baez robbed at least four banks (two in North Carolina, one in Delaware and one in Pennsylvania). They are:

Orrstown Bank, 1 Giant Lane, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on July 20

M&T Bank, 19511 Camelot Drive, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on July 23

Southern Bank, 236 West 3rd Street in Ayden, North Carolina, on July 24

BB&T, 8 Raleigh Street in Hamlet, North Carolina, on July 26

Baez was dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit" because, in at least two robberies, she carried a distinctive pink purse, according to the FBI.

Agents and officers uncovered additional evidence after the robbery in Hamlet, North Carolina, to identify Morales as an accomplice to the crimes. Baez was also charged by the Carlisle Police Department. Baez and Morales will likely face more charges. The investigation is ongoing.

