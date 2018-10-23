GREENSBORO (WFMY) - A pretty 'pink lady' is joining the Mack Truck fleet this month.

Mack Trucks is demonstrating its support for breast cancer awareness by showcasing a pink Mack Anthem model at its Greensboro headquarters.

One of the more eye-catching features of the truck, nicknamed 'The Pink Lady' by employees, is the pink Mack trademark logo across the grille.

The pink truck model will also be at dealer, customer and community events.

