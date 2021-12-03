Pipe burst forces woman out of her apartment, News 2 helps to get the issue resolved

Water covered the kitchen floor and was spreading into other rooms. Two weeks later the carpet was still wet and mold was growing in the apartment.

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Weekends are meant to be relaxing and stress-free. A couple days you can sleep in and unwind. Maybe wake up, put on your slippers, and go make a cup of coffee? That is not how Lori Seals spent a weekend late last year.

“Water was coming from under the stove, the cabinets and the refrigerator,” Seals said.

A pipe in her apartment burst, water was slowly but steadily flooding her unit. Seals immediately called maintenance to come look at the problem. Several hours later she said a maintenance man showed up but could not fix the pipe burst.

The maintenance man decided against turning the water off since it would mean several tenants would be without water. He provided a shop vac and told Seals to suck up as much as she could.

“It took the Fire Marshall and Health Department to come out and get in touch with maintenance man again,” Seals said

Almost two days after the pipe burst it was fixed. By this time water had soaked every floor in the apartment.

“Because it is a low-income area, I feel like I was treated that way, like I was not worthy of sleeping at a decent place,” Seals said.

The apartment complex did offer to put Seals up in a hotel but only for one night. Crews came out the following day with industrial-strength vacuums to suck up the remaining water. The complex also dropped off dehumidifiers and giant fans.

A couple of days later the carpet was still wet. A few days after that it was also still wet. Almost 2 weeks went by and you could still put a paper towel down on the carpet and soak up water.

“I can’t believe they expect me to stay in an apartment that was saturated with water in every room,” Seals said.

After more than two weeks of having to stay at hotels and with friends because the carpet in her apartment was still wet Seals contacted WFMY News 2. By now the apartment had mold growing in the windows and other areas.

“The smell was horrible, not to mention I have a mold allergy,” Seals said.

We contacted someone with the complex who put us in touch with someone in the corporate office. He told us he would investigate the issue and get back to us. After speaking with him on one other occasion he stopped taking our calls.

We were however able to do a bit of research online and found someone else in the corporate office. She again promised us she would also look into the situation. While we never heard back from her, we did hear from Seals about a week later. She told us the corporate office agreed to pay for her hotel stays and not charge her for the two weeks she was out of her apartment.

“I can’t thank you (News 2) enough for all you did,” Seals said.

Maintenance also installed new carpet, a couple of new ceiling fans and cleaned the apartment.

“I really appreciate it from the bottom of my heart,” Seals said.