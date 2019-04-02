GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday.

Police responded to the Papa John's Pizza on Spring Garden Street in reference to the robbery around 7 p.m.

According to a press release, two men robbed the delivery driver with a gun in the 100 block of Revere Drive. The suspects left on foot with cash. No one was hurt.

Police say one suspect had on a black hoodie and the other had on a red hoodie.

Call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 if you have information about this robbery.