Single-engine plane crash in Catawba near Long Island Airport

CATAWBA, N.C. — Around 7:30 p.m. on June 14, a single-engine Grumman AA-1A plane crashed while attempting to land at Long Island Airpark in Catawba, FAA officials said.

The pilot was the only person on the board and did not immediately report any injuries to officials.

The FAA said it will continue to investigate the crash.

