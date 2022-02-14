Plane crashes off North Carolina coast

A search is underway after officials said a plane went down near Drum Inlet.

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. — The United States Coast Guard said eight people were on board a plane that crashed Sunday evening near the North Carolina coast, according to a report from WNCT.

The Coast Guard said watchstanders got a report of a possible downed aircraft about four miles east of Drum Inlet from a Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point air traffic controller.

The air traffic controller reported that the aircraft was behaving erratically on radar, then disappeared from the radar screen.

Coast Guard boat crews and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew searched the area. Local fire departments and National Park Service beach crews also responded.