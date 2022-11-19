Two on board| Plane crashes in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A plane crashed in Winston-Salem Saturday.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Piper PA-30 crashed around 11:15 a.m.
Two people were on board at the time.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more information.
