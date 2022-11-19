Two on board| Plane crashes in Winston-Salem

The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Piper PA-30 crashed around 11:15 a.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A plane crashed in Winston-Salem Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Piper PA-30 crashed around 11:15 a.m.

Two people were on board at the time.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more information.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.