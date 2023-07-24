Landing gear failure causes plane to crash at Davidson County Airport

No one was hurt, according to the airport spokesperson.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A landing gear failure caused a plane to crash at the Fly High Lexington/Davidson County Airport on Monday, July 24, an airport spokesperson said.

The plane was a Beechcraft King Air 90 with one person aboard, according to the spokesperson. The plane left the Asheboro Regional Airport at 4:23 p.m. and landed at 4:33 p.m., according to Flight Aware.

The airport spokesperson confirmed the landing gear was deployed, but issues with the gear caused the plane to land off the runway.

The plane ran about 50 yards off the runway. No one was hurt, according to the airport spokesperson.

The airport was closed due to the crash but reopened around 7 p.m. on Monday

