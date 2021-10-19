LIVE: Plane headed to Boston for ALCS Game 4 crashes in Waller County; no serious injuries reported

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 21 people were on board the plane. Two people were taken to nearby hospitals.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — An aircraft headed to Boston crashed and caught fire in Waller County Tuesday, deputies confirmed.

The plane owner's wife told KHOU 11 the plane was headed to Boston for Game 4 of the ALCS

What we know

Plane was going to Boston for Game 4 of the ALCS

Plane never got off the ground

Plane was a McDonnell Douglas MD-87

Plane rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field

All 21 people -- 18 passengers and 3 crew members -- got off safely

Two people transported for minor injuries

The Waller County Office of Emergency Management confirmed 21 people were on board the MD-87 plane, including three crew members and a 10-year-old child. There were no serious injuries, but two people were taken to the hospital, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The plane never left the ground, but it rolled through a fence and caught fire while attempting to depart from the Houston Executive Airport shortly after 10 a.m., said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Everyone was able to evacuate safely.

It crashed near FM 2855, north of Morton Road.

WCOEM & WCSO are responding to a plane crash at Houston Executive Airport involving an MD-80 aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north. Early reports indicate that all 19 passengers and crew safely exited the aircraft with a report of 1 injury. AVOID THE AREA. — Waller County OEM (@wallercountyoem) October 19, 2021

Air 11 flew over the scene where you could see emergency crews working to put out the large fire. The plane appeared to be completely dismantled from the crash and fire. See video from Air 11 below.

Timeline of Waller County plane crash from air traffic control

9:58 a.m. -- The tower cleared the flight for departure

30 to 40 seconds later -- The tower tells the pilot to stay above 1,200 feet, that there’s a helicopter in the area

15 seconds later -- The pilot answers and acknowledges

3.5 minutes later -- No audio

10:03 a.m. -- Tower at executive aircraft sends message to all aircraft to hold position, that they are going to get a runway check.

10:08 a.m. -- Tower says all runways are suspended

The fire has been put out but officials are still asking the public to avoid the area.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate this crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation