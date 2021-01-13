Small plane crashes into home in Rosewood neighborhood in Columbia

That's less than a mile from the nearby Hamilton-Owens Airport.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A small plane has crashed into a home in Columbia's Rosewood neighborhood, but it's unclear what's become of the person on board at this time.

Columbia police confirm the aircraft went down Wednesday morning into a home in an area off Kennedy Street and Prentice Avenue. That's less than a mile from the nearby Hamilton-Owens Airport.

Firefighters say they first got the call at 10:34 a.m. and were at the scene five minutes later. When they arrived they found a small fire at a home there which they quickly extinguished.

There is no word yet on the fate of the pilot but News19 has seen a car from the coroner's office at the scene. When asked by reporters at the scene about what may have happened, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford would only say that part of the case was under investigation.

One person was home at the time but that woman was able to escape without serious injury.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said it appeared the plane hit some trees, skidded across the roof causing damage, and then went into the yard. Jenkins did not know what type of plane it was, but said it was "small" and that it was "pretty mangled up."

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook was asked if the plane that went down could have been one scheduled to arrive from Greenville, but while was aware fo that report, he could not confirm where the plane originated from.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified we are told, and will be sending an investigative team.

The 2900 block of Kennedy and South Maple Streets is closed as the plane crash investigation continues.

This is a breaking news update. More details will come soon.

Emergency crews are on scene near the intersection of South Maple and Kennedy streets in the area officials confirm a plane crashed in the Rosewood neighborhood @WLTX pic.twitter.com/IzPZvnc0rg — Nic Jones (@NicJonesReports) January 13, 2021